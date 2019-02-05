Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China -Dow Jones

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer planned to hold trade talks in Beijing early next week, Dow Jones reported Tuesday, citing an unidentified senior administration official.

China has agreed to widen trade discussions to include hacking, it said. The two sides met in Washington last week for high-level talks, with President Donald Trump saying he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jingping to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Thomas)