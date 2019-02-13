Mnuchin says trade talks in China are "so far, so good"

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday trade talks with China are progressing well, as the world’s two largest economies try to iron out an agreement to resolve their trade dispute.

Mnuchin said the talks were “so far, so good” when asked by reporters on how the meetings in Beijing were going. He did not elaborate.

Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrived in Beijing on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday and Friday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing Writing by Lee Chyen Yee Editing by Robert Birsel)