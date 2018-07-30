FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Senior China diplomat says door of dialogue with U.S. on trade remains open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China’s door of dialogue with the United States on the ongoing bilateral trade frictions remains open, State Councillor Wang Yi said on Monday, reiterating that Beijing does not want a trade war.

Wang, speaking at a joint press briefing with visiting UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, said China and the U.S. should resolve trade frictions through the World Trade Organization framework.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

