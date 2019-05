WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said trade talks with China had not collapsed, characterizing the trade war between the world’s two largest economies as “a little squabble.”

He made the remarks to reporters at the White House as Beijing and Washington ratchet up tensions with tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars of imports. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)