China says will 'fight back firmly' if U.S. publishes additional tariffs list

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - China will take “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures if the U.S. government publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement on its website that China would take comprehensive measures to “fight back firmly”.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, escalating a tit-for-tat trade war with Beijing.

He said the move was in retaliation for China’s decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)