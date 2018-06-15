China to impose 25 pct tariff on 659 U.S. goods worth $50 bln - Xinhua

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China will impose an additional 25 percent tariff on 659 U.S. goods worth $50 billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Tariffs on $34 billion of U.S. goods including agricultural products, autos and aquatic goods will take effect from July 6, Xinhua reported, citing the commission.

Tariffs on other U.S. goods will be announced at a later date, according to Xinhua.

The State Council is China’s cabinet, or government. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Alison Williams)