Chinese official says U.S. charge on forced tech transfer is groundless

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday that the U.S. accusation that foreign firms are forced to transfer technology to China is groundless.

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister and Deputy China International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen attends a news conference in Beijing, China, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wang also said that while China’s intellectual property rights protection was not perfect, it was improving.

He was speaking at a news conference in Beijing after China unveiled counter-measures against planned import tariffs by the United States on Chinese goods.