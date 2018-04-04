FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
April 4, 2018 / 9:25 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Chinese official says U.S. charge on forced tech transfer is groundless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China’s Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday that the U.S. accusation that foreign firms are forced to transfer technology to China is groundless.

Wang also said that while China’s intellectual property rights protection was not perfect, it was improving.

He was speaking at a news conference in Beijing after China unveiled counter-measures against planned import tariffs by the United States on Chinese goods. (Reporting by Kevin Yao Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.