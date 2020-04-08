U.S. Justice Department backs Google request to use part of U.S.-Asia undersea cable

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S Justice Department on Wednesday recommended U.S. regulators approve Alphabet Inc’s request to use part of an U.S.-Asia undersea telecommunications cable.

Google agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong.

A letter told the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) the Justice Department and other U.S. agencies believe “there is a significant risk that the grant of a direct cable connection between the United States and Hong Kong would seriously jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States.” The FCC declined to comment. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)