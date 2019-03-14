CORRECTED-Trump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal

(Corrects quote in second paragraph to add words “probably one way or the other”)

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that whether a trade deal can be reached with China would probably be known in the next three or four weeks.

“We’ll have news on China. Probably one way or the other we’re going to know over the next three or four weeks,” he said at a White House event, adding that Beijing has been very responsible and very reasonable. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)