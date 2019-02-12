REFILE-Trump says big team in China trying to make trade deal

(Corrects day of week to Tuesday in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States has a big team in China trying to reach a trade agreement and that Beijing very much wants to make a deal.

Top U.S. officials arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday before high-level trade talks as the world’s two largest economies attempt to hammer out a deal before a March 1 deadline and avoid another escalation of tariffs. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)