Trump calls trade truce with China a big step forward

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S.-China relations had taken a big step forward over the weekend after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs, and urged Beijing to finalize a trade deal with Washington.

“My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)