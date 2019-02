WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline set by the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

Asked by a reporter whether there would be a meeting before the deadline, Trump said: “No.”

When asked whether there would be a meeting in the next month or so, Trump said: “Not yet. Maybe.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper Editing by James Dalgleish)