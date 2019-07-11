Trump says "China is letting us down" on buying from U.S. farmers

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers as the world’s two largest economies work to resolve a trade dispute.

“Mexico is doing great at the Border, but China is letting us down in that they have not been buying the agricultural products from our great Farmers that they said they would. Hopefully they will start soon!” Trump said on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)