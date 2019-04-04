Market News
April 4, 2019 / 4:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says China will be buying a lot of product from U.S.

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that China will be buying a lot of product from the United States as the world’s two largest economies try to sort out a trade dispute.

China and the United States are in the middle of negotiations to end a months-long trade war that has rattled global markets. After meetings in Beijing last week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are holding talks with a Chinese delegation in Washington this week.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

