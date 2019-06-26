Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2019

Trump says he would impose additional tariffs on China -Fox Business

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would impose additional tariffs on China if he did not reach a trade deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“I would do additional tariffs, very substantial additional tariffs, if that doesn’t work, if we don’t make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. But he left open the possibility that the two leaders could make a deal to avert further tariffs at the G20 summit in Japan. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

