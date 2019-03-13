Cyclical Consumer Goods
Trump says in no rush to complete China trade deal

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a trade deal with China that Washington wants to include structural reforms by Beijing, including how it treats U.S. intellectual property.

“I think things are going along very well - we’ll just see what the date is,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m in no rush. I want the deal to be right. ... I am not in a rush whatsoever. It’s got to be the right deal. It’s got to be a good deal for us and if it’s not, we’re not going to make that deal.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

