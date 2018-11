WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump said on Thursday said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with China and urged companies to build products in the United States to avoid them.

Trump, who planned to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, said in a Twitter post that tariffs on China were bringing money into the United States and “there is a long way to go.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)