Trump says there is no deal with China to lift ban on ZTE Corp

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is no deal with China on ZTE Corp , as lawmakers from both parties worked to block him from easing penalties on the Chinese telecommunications company.

According to sources familiar with discussions on a possible deal, Washington would lift its ban on U.S. firms supplying ZTE in return for agricultural concessions from China. The ban has threatened the viability of ZTE, China’s second-largest telecoms maker.

Trump made the remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)