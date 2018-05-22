FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 4:35 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trump says there is no deal with China to lift ban on ZTE Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is no deal with China on ZTE Corp , as lawmakers from both parties worked to block him from easing penalties on the Chinese telecommunications company.

According to sources familiar with discussions on a possible deal, Washington would lift its ban on U.S. firms supplying ZTE in return for agricultural concessions from China. The ban has threatened the viability of ZTE, China’s second-largest telecoms maker.

Trump made the remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

