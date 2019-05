WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the trade deal the United States is negotiating with China is going pretty well.

Earlier this week, Trump’s chief of staff said talks between Washington and Beijing aimed at ending a conflict marked by tit-for-tat tariffs would be resolved in the next two weeks. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)