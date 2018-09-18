FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the current trade war between the United States and the Asian nation, a day after slapping new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening to add taxes to $267 billion more goods.

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Poland’s president, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Writing by Lisa Lambert)

