June 27, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges quick legislation for strengthened security review process for technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress on Wednesday to send him as soon as possible legislation enhancing the security review process for technology that guards against threats to national security.

“This legislation, the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA), will enhance our ability to protect the United States from new and evolving threats posed by foreign investment while also sustaining the strong, open investment environment to which our country is committed and which benefits our economy and our people,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Oerlofsky)

