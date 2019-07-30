Trump warns China not to wait for 2020 U.S. election to make trade deal

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned China against waiting out his first term in office to finalize any trade deal, saying if he wins re-election in the November 2020 U.S. presidential contest they will get no agreement or a worse one.

“The problem with them waiting ... is that if & when I win, the deal that they get will be much tougher than what we are negotiating now...or no deal at all,” Trump tweeted as the latest U.S-China trade talks began in Shanghai. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice)