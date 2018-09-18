FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump, without evidence, accuses China of trying to sway U.S. election

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of actively targeting the U.S. election but offered no evidence to back up his allegation, which appeared to link the issue to ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

“China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Susan Thomas)

