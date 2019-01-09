USTR says China pledges to buy 'substantial amount' of U.S. goods in talks

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - China has pledged to purchase “a substantial amount” of agricultural, energy and manufactured goods and services from the United States, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Wednesday after U.S.-China trade talks wrapped up in Beijing.

In a statement that gave few details on specific outcomes, USTR said the two sides discussed “ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity and balance in trade relations between our two countries.”

U.S. and Chinese officials also discussed issues related to intellectual property protections and the need for any agreement that resolves the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies “to provide for complete implementation subject to ongoing verification and effective enforcement,” USTR said. (Reporting by David Lawder and Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul)