China Vice Premier Liu will still travel to U.S. this week -SCMP

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China Vice Premier Liu He will still travel to the United States this week for trade talks but shorten his trip, South China Morning Post reported on Monday citing an unnamed source briefed on the latest plans.

The newspaper said Liu is now expected to leave Beijing on Thursday, three days later than previously scheduled, and leave Washington a day later. (bit.ly/2V5Vtwo)

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China was considering cancelling this week’s trade talks in light of comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.