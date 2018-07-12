FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

China says "bully" United States started a trade war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States has started a trade war and China will defend itself, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Thursday, adding that the United States was a bully and must “take the gun” away to smoothe the way for talks.

“As you know, we have had talks, and those talks produced good progress, but this progress was ignored by one party. This party went ahead and started a trade war anyway,” Wang told reporters at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“The United States started the war,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

