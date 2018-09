BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry believes China and the United States do not want to see their trade war escalate further, it said on Thursday.

The two countries have been in constant communication on trade issues, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters.

China and the United States are discussing details on future talks, he said. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee Writing by Ryan Woo Editing by Clarence Fernandez)