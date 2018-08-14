UPDATE 1-WH Group boosts U.S. meat exports to Japan, S.Korea, Mexico amid China trade spat

* Boost comes after Beijing hits U.S. pork with hefty tariffs

By Donny Kwok and Trista Shi

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd, the world’s largest pork company, has boosted its U.S. exports to Japan, South Korea and Mexico to reduce the impact of the deepening trade spat between Washington and Beijing, Chairman Wan Long said on Tuesday.

The comment was made at a briefing after the company, which also owns Smithfield Foods in the United States, warned in its first-half earnings its biggest challenge is the overabundance of meat in the United States and uncertainty over growing trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

“If the trade war ends soon, we won’t be impacted much, but if it lasts longer, we will speed up the adjustment (in exports),” Wan said.

In April, China slapped a 25-percent import duty on most U.S. pork items in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium products. Pork products were also included in a second round of tariffs introduced in July.

The United States shipped $489 million in pork to China last year, and had the biggest share of import volumes in the first quarter of this year at about 117,000 tonnes, according to Chinese customs.

WH Group also plans to curb hog production and continue to expand its packaged meat business, Chief Financial Officer Guo Lijun said without giving further details.

The company has been trying to counter slowing Chinese pork demand and woo the expanding middle class of the world’s most populous nation, where consumers are embracing a more diverse meat diet.

WH Group’s Hong Kong-listed shares have fallen almost 40 percent since Beijing first threatened to hit U.S. pork imports with tariffs as the trade spat escalated between the world’s top two economies.

The stock hit HK$5.95 on Aug. 9, its lowest since March last year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Trista Shi and Anne Marie Roantree; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)