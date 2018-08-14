WH Group boosts U.S. meat exports to Japan, S.Korea, Mexico amid China trade spat

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd, the world’s largest pork company, has boosted its U.S. exports to Japan, South Korea and Mexico in a bid to reduce the impact of the deepening trade spat between Washington and Beijing, chairman Wan Long said on Tuesday.

The comment was made at a briefing after the company, which also owns Smithfield Foods in the United States, warned in its first-half earnings its biggest challenge is the overabundance of meat in the United States and uncertainty over growing trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

The company also plans to curb hog production and continue to expand its packaged meat business, Chief Financial Officer Guo Lijun said without giving further details.

WH Group has been seeking to counter slowing Chinese pork demand and woo the expanding middle class of the world’s most populous nation that is embracing a wider diet of meats. (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Trista Shi and Anne Marie Roantree; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)