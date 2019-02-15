U.S., Chinese officials to meet next week in Washington on trade -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Officials from the United States and China will meet next week in Washington to continue working on a trade deal after having made progress in talks in Beijing this week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Friday.

“The United States looks forward to these further talks and hopes to see additional progress,” she said. “Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 percent tariff on certain imported Chinese goods.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey)