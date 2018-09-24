China to issue white paper on U.S. trade frictions - Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China’s state council will publish a white paper on the ongoing bilateral trade frictions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The report said the white paper, which will be published at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), will contain “facts and China’s position” on the trade frictions without elaborating further. The latest U.S. and Chinese tariffs on each other’s goods took effect at 0401 GMT. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Min Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)