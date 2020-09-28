China calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs "objective and fair"

GENEVA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a panel ruling by the global trade body this month which found that Washington had breached rules through its multi-billion dollar China tariffs was “objective and fair”.

“We think that the panel made an objective and fair decision,” Zhang Xiangchen said at a virtual trade conference in which his U.S. counterpart Dennis Shea also participated.

“We hope that it will facilitate the prompt resolution of the dispute between China and the U.S.,” he added. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans)