September 18, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-China says filed complaint to WTO against latest U.S. tariffs

1 Min Read

(Adds WTO to first paragraph)

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization against the United States’ planned import tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The Trump administration on Monday said it would levy tariffs of 10 percent on the Chinese products starting Sept. 24, marking the latest escalation in an increasingly protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. China on Tuesday said it would retaliate but has not yet specified what steps it will take. (Reporting by Beijing Montoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie)

