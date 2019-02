BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, following high-level negotiations aimed at striking a trade deal ahead of a March 1 deadline.

In a photograph distributed via a pool of foreign media, Xi shakes hands with Lighthizer, as Mnuchin stands behind his colleague. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)