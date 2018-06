BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China President Xi Jinping told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday that Washington and Beijing should make the most of bilateral mechanisms, amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies.

Pompeo told Xi during their meeting that U.S. President Donald Trump truly values his relationship with Xi. (Reporting by Michael Martina; writing by Se Young Lee Editing by Gareth Jones)