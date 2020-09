FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter in Shanghai, China June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that U.S. import bans on some products from China’s Xinjiang region were sabotaging global supply chains.

The Trump administration moved on Monday to block U.S. imports of cotton, apparel and other products from five entities in western China’s Xinjiang region.