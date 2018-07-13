Republican Senator Rubio slams lifting of U.S. ban on China's ZTE

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio criticized on Friday the decision by the United States to lift a ban on suppliers selling to ZTE Corp <000063.SZ), allowing China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business.

“ZTE should be put out of business. There is no ‘deal’ with a state-directed company that the Chinese government and Communist Party uses to spy and steal from us where Americans come out winning,” Rubio said in a statement following the U.S. Department of Commerce’s lifting of the ban. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson Editing by Leslie Adler)