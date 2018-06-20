FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump to meet lawmakers about 'problematic' ZTE measure - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and a group of lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives will meet at the White House on Wednesday to discuss their disagreement over how to penalize Chinese telecommunications company ZTE Corp, a White House spokeswoman said.

The Trump administration moved to lift a ban on the company doing business with U.S. suppliers, but the Republican-led U.S. Senate on Monday passed a measure to kill that settlement deal as part of a defense policy bill.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the meeting would focus on the “problematic” amendment to the defense bill, but she declined to go into details. A list of participants in the meeting was not immediately available. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

