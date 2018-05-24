FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. could seek American compliance officers at ZTE -Ross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The United States has not made a final decision on changes to its ban on ZTE Corp , but any alternative remedy could include installing U.S. compliance officers at the Chinese telecoms company, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC.

Asked about national security concerns about the company, Ross said, “If we do decide to go forward with an alternative, what it literally would involve would be implanting people of our choosing into the company to constitute a compliance unit,” that would report back to the Commerce Department, among others. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

