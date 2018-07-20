U.S. lawmakers cut anti-ZTE measure from must-pass bill--source

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers who reached an agreement on a must-pass defense bill cut from the legislation a measure that would have made it harder for the president to undo sanctions slapped on China’s ZTE Corp , a congressional source said on Friday.

Lawmakers from both parties have been at odds with President Donald Trump over his decision to lift a ban on U.S. companies selling to ZTE, allowing China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)