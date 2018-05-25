FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 25, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. reached deal to keep Chinese telecom ZTE in business -New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has reached a deal to put Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp back in business, the Trump administration told lawmakers, according to a report Friday in the New York Times.

The deal, brokered by the Commerce Department, requires ZTE would pay a substantial fine, place American compliance officers at the firm and change its management team, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the agreement. Commerce would then lift an order preventing the company from buying U.S. products. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu;)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.