FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Communications Equipment
July 12, 2018 / 1:48 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

ZTE shares soar after clearing last hurdle to lifting of U.S. ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of ZTE Corp surged nearly 24 percent on Thursday after China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker cleared the last hurdle to lifting a U.S. ban on component supplies.

ZTE’s shares in Shenzhen also rose the daily limit of 10 percent.

The United States said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with ZTE that paves way for the Chinese tech company to resume operations after a nearly three-month ban on doing business with American suppliers. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.