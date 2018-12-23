China commerce ministry says China, US held vice ministerial level call on Friday

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China and the United States held a vice ministerial level call on Friday, achieving a “deep exchange of views” on trade imbalances and the protection of intellectual property rights, a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

The statement, posted on the Chinese ministry’s official website on Sunday, said the two countries “made new progress” on those issues, without specifying further.

It also said China and the United States discussed arrangements for the next call and mutual visits. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)