FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 21, 2018 / 2:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

China commerce ministry: U.S. is unpredictable, U.S. workers to be hurt ultimately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry on Thursday accused the United States of being temperamental over bilateral trade issues, and warned that the interests of U.S. workers and farmers ultimately will be hurt.

China believes its previous trade negotiations with the United States were positive and constructive, but because the U.S. government is being unpredictable and challenging, Beijing has had to respond in a strong way, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.

China will take action to defend its interests, and U.S. unilateralism will ultimately damage the interests of its own workers and farmers, Gao told reporters. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.