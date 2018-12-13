China commerce ministry welcomes a U.S. trade delegation to visit

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China would welcome any U.S. trade delegation to visit, a commerce ministry spokesman told a regular news briefing on Thursday.

The spokesman was asked if a Chinese trade delegation would visit the United States or if a U.S. team would visit China.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this month agreed to a truce that delayed the planned Jan. 1 U.S. hike of tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods while they negotiate a trade deal.

Both countries’ economic and trade teams were “intensifying contacts and consultations”, China’s foreign ministry said this week. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)