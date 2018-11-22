Chinese Labor Unrest
China evaluating impact from U.S. proposal to boost tech export control

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China is evaluating the potential impact from a U.S. proposal to increase control over technology exports, and will take the necessary steps to uphold Chinese firms’ legitimate interests, a spokesman at the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

On Monday, the U.S. government proposed stepping up scrutiny over technology exports in 14 key high-tech areas including artificial intelligence and microprocessor technology, a move that many analysts view as directly targeting China.

A 30-day public consultation period on the proposal to include those sectors in its broader export control regime is underway and will end on Dec. 19, according to a document published on the U.S. government’s Federal Register on Monday.

