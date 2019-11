BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China and the United States are holding in-depth discussions on the first phase of a trade pact, and cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reach a deal, the Asian giant’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a phase one agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Stella Qiu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)