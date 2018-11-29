China hopes for positive results from U.S. talks at G20

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China is hoping for “positive results” at a G20 summit in Argentina, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, ahead of a closely watched meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to hold trade talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend.

The United States has levied additional duties of between 10 percent and 25 percent on $250 billion of Chinese goods this year as punishment for what it calls the country’s unfair trade practices, with the 10 percent tariffs set to rise to 25 percent next year. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)